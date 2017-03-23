FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Saturday

A cold front will arrive late Friday night into Saturday. There's a level two out of five severe weather threat in effect through late afternoon Saturday.



Expect windy and warm weather Friday with a low end threat for a passing shower in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph out of the southeast will be possible ahead of the front. Afternoon highs will be some 10° above normal normal. Forecasts highs will be near 80°.



ROUND ONE - 2 a.m. SATURDAY through 9 a.m. SATURDAY

A line of thunderstorms stretching from north to south will approach the Mississippi River after midnight. This line will move from west to east. As the storms moves through, we will have a level two out of five severe weather threat including damaging winds up to or higher than 50 mph, small hail and a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out. As the storm marches across the state it will be in a weakening trend.



ROUND TWO - Noon SATURDAY through 7 p.m. SATURDAY

Another piece of energy will move through and with it will prompt again, a level two out of five severe weather threat. Scattered thunderstorms will ignite causing heavy downpours, lightning, damaging winds, hail and a brief spin up tornado.



REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK

The rest of the weekend looks to be quieter with partly sunny skies returning by Sunday and highs rebounding quickly into the middle 80s. We'll have yet another chance of scattered storms on Monday. We'll continue to monitor that forecast and tweak it as the weekend goes by.

Make sure you keep a weather radio or the First Alert Weather APP’s notifications turned on, on your mobile device. It will notify you of any severe watches and warnings in your area. We encourage you to not put your smartphone on Do Not Disturb that way you'll receive weather warnings while you're sleeping.

