New law could ban campaign funds for personal use

If signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant, Senate Bill 2689 would ban any local or state elected official from using their campaign money for personal use.

This would also include any candidate who ran for the office and received over $200 in contributions. This is an attempt to create transparency between candidates and voters, under the direction of the Mississippi Ethics Commission.

"Our agency is all about promoting transparency, integrity, and openness in state and local government," said the commission's executive director, Tom Hood. "The campaign finance law promotes the same, so I think it will be a good fit here."

Things like mortgages on homes or businesses, clothes, vehicles, gifts or tuition for family members, and loans are all things an elected official or candidate could face misdemeanor charges and get a $1000 fine.

"When they have questions about whether or not a certain type of expenditure would be prohibited, they can come to the Ethics Commission and ask for an official written opinion about that," added Hood. "If they follow our advice then they won't be in trouble."

The law also closes the loophole for political committees to spend campaign money of candidates behalf.

This would require the political committees to report any contribution they take in or spend within 48 hours to the State's Secretary Office. If caught not doing that, they could be fined up to $5,000 dollars.

