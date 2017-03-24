Madison County purge 5,000 people off Voter Rolls, Secretary of State asks others to follow suit

Madison County is just one of six in our state that has more registered voters than residents who are eligible. Even with the latest purge of 5,000 the county is still listed at 106% voter registration.

"This comes from people not wanting to just get in there and do the hard work," Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. "(To) look at one name at a time, send out a card and saying 'you haven't voted in 2 elections are you still in Madison County or wherever the county may be.' We take a lot of proactive steps, but still they've got to sit there one at a time and push the button."

Secretary Hosemann says his office can only suggest that counties get rid of voters on their list who are no longer exercising their rights or have passed away, but not doing so could put a county is a legal battle.

"Jefferson Davis was sued and they had to clean up their voter rolls. Walthall County was sued and they had to clean up their voter rolls," Secretary Hosemann said. "These are by an independent, not us, by an independent non-profit organization and now Noxubee is under litigation as well to clean up their voter rolls."

Not getting rid of these names, Secretary Hosemann believes can hurt the integrity of an election and it causes counties to spend more money.

Residents who move, or if you have a family member that died, are asked to call or send a letter to your local election's commissioner

