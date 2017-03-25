Negotiations fail on state bond bill

Lawmakers are in the midst of "conference weekend" where they try to work out compromises on various bills. Those negotiations failed for the bond bill Saturday. That would be money borrowed by the state to fund various projects. Saturday's dispute was due to House leaders' desire to divert a portion of internet sales taxes to road and bridge work.

House Speaker Philip Gunn and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves were not on the same page about the bill. Reeves referred to the House plan "fake money" and noted that he doesn't think the state can tax internet sales. That's despite the fact that the House had changed its plan to only use voluntary collections.

Speaker Philip Gunn said in a statement that the IHL, community colleges, road and bridges are all House priorities.

"Furthermore, we have been working tirelessly to find a solution to help start addressing the needs of our roads and bridges," said Gunn. "The bottom line is that the House has prioritized this issue time and time again. We have not been provided with any solid policy reasons for not moving forward on our bill for funding IHL, community colleges and a roads and bridges solution."

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves sent this statement.

"We’re not going to do what they do in Washington D.C. and continue to borrow money that we can’t afford to pay back. Taxpayers expect state government to live within its means, just like they do at home."

