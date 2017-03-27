Idol alum La'Porsha Renae prepares for debut album release

The final season of American Idol wrapped up its last season just more than a year ago. Runner-up and McComb native La'Porsha Renae is now ready to release her own music.

She's on a promotional tour ahead of the album release this Friday. She was in Jackson at the Next Level Experience Sunday brunch event.

She signed with Motown the night Idol ended and has been in a whirlwind of work ever since. A move to California to work on her debut album put her on the fast-track.

"Expect a very versatile album," La'Porsha Renae said. "No one song sounds like. The first song I performed here was "Stay" and it sounded like I was on an island somewhere or something. And then you go straight into some soul "Good Woman" and into "Cover Up", which is a ballad."

Fans are proud to see their girl back in her home state, even if it's only for just one day.

"She represents Mississippi well," said Terry Coleman.

"She's somebody I look up to," added Tina Fletcher. " And I think she's a great role model for a lot, a lot of people."

"It's amazing one year from then to now, she's accomplished so much," noted Socrates Garrett. "But just think about what she's going to do from this point forward."

As schedules would have it, Sunday's stop in Jackson is exactly a year to the day declared La'Porsha Renae Day. Her hometown of McComb gave her a warm welcome home with a parade and concert that day. Video of the events were then aired on Idol's hometown visit episode.

Life may be changing fast for La'Porsha but her what and why is still the same, her daughter Nayale.

"She helps me stay grounded," said La'Porsha. "She's the one that gave me the courage to do it in the first place and she's the one that's giving me the strength to keep going."

