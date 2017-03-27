Victoria Vivians and Morgan William named AP All-Americans - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Victoria Vivians and Morgan William named AP All-Americans

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The honors keep rolling in for the Final Four Bulldogs. Victoria Vivians and Morgan William were named AP All-Americans on Monday.

Vivians was selected to the 3rd Team. The Carthage native leads Mississippi State with 16 points and 4 rebounds per game. Vivians is a three-time winner of the Gillom Trophy. She had 24 pts Sunday in the Elite 8 victory over Baylor.

William earned Honorable Mention honors. The Alabama native had a historic performance on Sunday. Her 41 pts were the most by a SEC player in NCAA Women's Tournament history.

Mississippi State beat a total of six AP All-Americans on their road to Dallas.

The entire AP Women's All-American Team is below, from the first teamers through the honorable mentions. 

Statistics are through March 12.

First Team

Kelsey Plum, Washington, 5-8, senior, Poway, Calif., 31.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 53.3 fg pct, 42.9 3-pt fg pct, 88.8 ft pct, 37.1 minutes (33 first-place votes, 165 points)

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, 6-5, junior, Hopkins, S.C., 17.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 58.7 fg pct, 2.6 blocks (27, 153)

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, sophomore, Huntington Beach, Calif., 21.0 ppg, 43.7 3-pt fg pct, 84.5 ft pct, 1.4 steals (23, 138)

Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, sophomore, O'Fallon, Mo., 20.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 68.9 fg pct, 83.8 ft pct, 2.0 blocks (21, 132)

Brionna Jones, Maryland, 6-3, senior, Havre de Grace, Md., 19.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 69.8 fg pct (17, 126)

Second Team

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, 5-8, junior, Cincinnati, 23.0 ppg, 4.0 apg, 44.2 fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (13, 107)

Brianna Turner, Notre Dame, 6-3, junior, Pearland, Texas, 15.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 62.4 fg pct, 2.5 blocks (8, 96)

Gabby Williams UConn, 5-11, junior, Sparks, Nev., 13.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 57.3 fg pct, 2.7 steals (8, 87)

Chantel Osahor, Washington, 6-2, senior, Phoenix, 15.7 ppg, 15.3 rpg, 4.2 apg (4, 59)

Alexis Peterson, Syracuse, 5-7, senior, Columbus, Ohio, 23.3 ppg, 7.1 apg, 3.0 steals, 35.6 minutes (3, 58)<

Third Team

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State, 6-1, junior, Carthage, Miss., 16.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg (1, 34)

Sydney Wiese, Oregon State, 6-1, senior, Phoenix, 15.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 4.6 apg, 45.9 3-pt fg pct, 85.3 ft pct (1, 56)

Lindsay Allen, Notre Dame, 5-8, senior, Mitchellville, Md., 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 7.6 apg, 50.0 fg pct (4, 54)

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland, 5-11, junior, Aliquippa, Pa., 18.6 ppg, 3.7 apg, 53.1 fg pct, 44.7 3-pt fg pct, 81.1 ft pct (0, 52)

Lexie Brown, Duke, 5-9, junior, Suwanee, Ga., 18.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 92.2 ft pct, 2.8 steals (0, 40)

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)

Morgan William, Mississippi State, Evelyn Akhator, Kentucky; Kristine Anigwe, California; Kalani Brown (1), Baylor; Jordin Canada, UCLA; Alaina Coates, South Carolina; Asia Durr, Louisville; Nia Coffey, Northwestern; Sophie Cunningham, Missouri; Makayla Epps (1), Kentucky; Tori Jankoska, Michigan State; Alexis Jones, Baylor; Tynice Martin, West Virginia; Erica McCall, Stanford; Brooke McCarty, Texas; Kia Nurse, UConn; Leticia Romero, Florida State; Mercedes Russell, Tennessee; Karlie Samuelson, Stanford; Brooke Schulte, DePaul; Jennie Simms, Old Dominion; Shakayla Thomas, Florida State; Lizzy Wendell, Drake

