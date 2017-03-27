Lawmakers battle over state budget issues

Lawmakers are trying to iron out the budget details but they're running out of time to do. They're running out of money too. Revenue estimates were lowered Friday and that means cuts to most state agencies.

Very little will be spared from the chopping block for next year's budget.

"It's tough," said Rep. John Read, House Appropriations chairman. "We have to make hard decisions. We've done the best we can. We feel for the people just like everyone else. And we're doing the best we can."

House leaders repeated those same words. But it didn't lessen the blow.

"This budget has challenges, like every budget we're going to present to you today," noted Public Health and Human Services chairman Sam Mims.

The Department of Mental Health is set to get more than $6 million less than the original estimates.

"If I give you $6 million more over here, who do I take it from?" asked Mims during a floor debate Monday. "People who come in here today gentlemen, they're not going to want to give you 6 million of their budget."

And that was already less than what they got last year.

"Most of all it's not the right thing to do because when people are sick they need to get that help and we need to do a better job as a state doing with our priorities and mental health should be one of our number one priorities," said Rep. Tom Miles.

Transportation money sparked some drama in the House.

"I'm going to ask you to stand as a body, as a whole, and take this to the board," noted House Transportation chairman Charles Busby. "Make a strong vote on how you feel about this issue."

Representatives overwhelmingly voted to send two of those spending bills back to the conference committee for more negotiations. Many are placing blame on their Senate colleagues.

"Hypocrisy to want their own pet projects taken care of," added Busby.

There also seemed to be bitterness from representatives over the failure of a borrowing plan for road and bridge needs.

"If you don't stand up now," said Rep. Robert Johnson. "If you don't stand up for something, you will have nothing."

The impasse on road money and internet sales tax has left MDOT funding in limbo. It now appears a special session will have to be called to get any kind of baseline MDOT funding for next year.

