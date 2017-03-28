Lawmakers still have no agreement on MDOT budget

Lawmakers are leaving funding for the Department of Transportation in limbo. The MDOT budget deal blew up at the State Capitol Monday night. The House and Senate are still refusing to come to an agreement on MDOT's budget.

"They decided to kill it because they want to raise the Internet sales tax so bad they were willing to put the budget agreement in jeopardy," said Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.



"There's nothing in there about it," noted Speaker Philip Gunn. "All it says is that whatever money we collect will be devoted to roads and bridges. But there is no implementation of a tax."



The Speaker's office is pointing to a copy of a conference report. It refers to voluntary "use tax" or internet sales tax, as most call it, being diverted to roads and bridges. But again, that's part of where there's tension.



"These are dollars that are already being collected, we're just directing them to roads and bridges," explained Gunn.



"It's not being voluntarily collected," refuted Reeves. "It's being collected for fear that at some point Amazon's going to owe back taxes on it."



Lt. Governor Reeves said the funding numbers aren't going to change and the Senate doesn't want to force a special session. Meanwhile, the House said it brought forward three proposals designed to put more money towards roads and bridges. But all were turned down. Holding up the full MDOT budget is a procedural move.



"The purpose of this is to force a discussion on how we're going to fund roads and bridges in the long term in the state of Mississippi," explained Rep. Trey Lamar.



"The Internet sales tax is not going to work because we have an immediate need and ASAP immediate for money for highways and transportation," said Sen. Willie Simmons.

When special session possibilities are discussed, the cost always comes up. Lt. Governor Reeves has said it would cost thousands. Speaker Gunn said they haven't met for all the budgeted days which means money has been saved that could apply to a special session.

Governor Phil Bryant sent this statement:

"As we approach sine die, I will continue to work with the Speaker and Lieutenant Governor toward solutions to best address current and future transportation needs. If the session ends without a complete budget for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, we will have to work together to find a resolution, which will obviously necessitate a special session. I have full confidence that the Speaker and Lieutenant Governor are dedicated to reaching an agreement on transportation funding that best benefits the people of Mississippi."

