Deadline Week at State Capital: Look at what's been passed

Debates in the last few days of the State's 90-day legislative season haven't always been pleasant as lawmakers have had to make some painful cuts.

Some those cuts falling on public school funding, the state's wildlife department and many others.

"Language in this bill, this year, states that it is the intent of this legislature that no parks be closed," House Representative from District 37, Gary Chism said. "We are going to follow that as close as we can."

It appears some hospitals could also be taking another big hit when it comes to being reimbursed for patients not paying their bills.

"We do give some help on uncompensated care," House Representative for District 10, Nolan Mettetal said. "The dish payments, but that's not in here.."

"I was just concerned whether or not the hospital was taking a big hit," District 88's House Representative, Gary Staples replied. "They are, aren't they?"

"They're taking a tremendous hit, gentleman." Mettetal said.

Another $50 million has been approved to take out of the state's rainy day fund to cover the rest of the bills for this year. This comes after Governor Phil Bryant has asked lawmakers to cut $171 million from state budgets for next year.

