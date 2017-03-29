Capitol Complex bill passes on final day of legislative session

Lawmakers ended the session and went home Wednesday, but they haven't completed all of their work.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and Attorney General budgets are still in limbo.

They'll have to come back for a special session to get those issues addressed, but Wednesday they passed something they were unsuccessful in passing last year, the Capitol Complex bill.

The Capitol Complex Improvement District plan will be to divert state sales tax, collected within the city limits of Jackson, to infrastructure needs.

"We as a state have billions and billions of dollars invested right here in the capital city," said Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. "And it is not responsible for us to ignore the fact that we have those investments."

The Department of Finance and Administration will be in charge of the money and there will be an advisory committee to determine exactly how it will be used.

"Restore sidewalks, waterlines, streets, all of those major infrastructure issues," explained Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber.

The diverted money will also help to cover costs of providing police and fire protection support within the district and adjacent areas.

So why should you care if you don't live in the Capitol city?

Lawmakers say they drive over several reasons every time they come to the Capitol and so do Mississippians coming to see the capital city.

"We are the front door for the state of Mississippi and we all want to capital city that everybody can feel proud of," said Senator John Horhn.

It's about morale and pride and when you consider what's supposed to be the crown jewel of your state, the capital city has to stand out,” added Mayor Yarber.

The money will start coming in August of 2018. It will be a 2% diversion that will generate around $3 million. That will grow and reach 6% or $11 million by 2020.

