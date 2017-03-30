Chamber leaders discuss good and bad of legislative season

While lawmakers were busy passing protection bills like the back the badge and new trooper school, there are a few big items still left to be discussed.

One of those items is the new public education funding formula.

When asked about this bill, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves said "We continue to have conversations as it relates to the new school funding formula. I believe there is still commitment on the part of members of the house, members of the senate to continue to have those conversations."



How public education money should be spent within a school is something lawmakers could bring back up in later sessions to discuss.

Governor Phil Bryant could also call for a special session in order to discuss how Mississippi will take care of its roads and bridges over the next few months.

When asked about roads and the progress of repairs, Philip Gunn, Speaker of the House, said "The public expects us to provide safe state roads and bridges and everyday we wait the cost goes up exponentially."



Before the season started Governor Bryant called for lawmakers to take a look at adding a lottery to the state.

This proposed lottery bill was never seriously discussed. Gunn says he is working on forming a committee this summer to analyze how what pros and cons a lottery bill could bring to the state.

