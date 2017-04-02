Mississippi College student carjacked in parking garage Sunday

Clinton city officials say a female Mississippi College student was carjacked just after 4:30 Sunday evening.

A man approached the student after she parked her car in the first floor of the parking garage.

The armed suspect took her 2015 White Kia Optima. He exited the garage traveling east on Highway 80. At the this time, they do not have any information that suggests the suspect is still in the area.

While it's been said that there is no continuing threat, police are asking students to use caution and travel in pairs if possible.

Detectives are working the case and reviewing the surveillance footage. The only description of the suspect available is an armed black male.

Clinton Police and Mississippi College will release any additional information as it becomes available.

