Mississippi women are calling attention to gender pay gap

Equal Pay Day marks a time that women are calling attention to the wage gap and encouraging one another to speak up. Mississippi women earn on average just 75 cents for every dollar a man earns.



"We call this daylight robbery," said Cassandra Welchlin, Mississippi Women's Economic Security Initiative Director. "It's daylight robbery because these women, they're getting robbed, because of the work that they're doing on their job and because of gender."



It's a better statistic than what could be quoted years ago. But advocates say, it's not enough.



"When women are secure, so are their families and that's why it's important," noted Tracy Devries, Executive Director of the Women's Foundation of Mississippi.



Nationally, research shows the pay gap is more narrow among millennial women. This Pew Research data shows there's an 83 percent average for all workers ages 16 and older. But a look at workers 25-34 shows it narrows to 90 percent.



"I think that things are changing as millennials come into the workforce," added Zakiya Summers, Mississippi Women's Economic Security Initiative leadership team member. "Because even as we've seen with the women's march, millennials aren't afraid to speak up and speak out."

These women aren't saying the full responsibility to change these numbers falls on someone else.



"Action on today is to have women start to negotiate their salaries," added Welchlin.



"One of the things I've found difficult over the years is to actually ask for a higher salary," noted Devries. "I think a lot of women often feel like for some reason they don't deserve it but of course they do."

Women in various roles across the state say they'll keep working to not just narrow the pay gap, but close it.

