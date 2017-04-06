Colorado State researchers forecast 'below-average' 2017 hurricane season

As the Spring severe weather season rolls on, we are already looking forward to the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.



A team of researchers, led by Dr. Philip Klotzbach, at Colorado State University released their preliminary 2017 Atlantic hurricane season forecast Thursday morning.



The forecast calls for slightly below average activity in the Atlantic basin with 9 – 11 named storms, 4 – 5 becoming hurricanes and two becoming 'major' hurricanes (category 3 or higher.)



Their outlook looks at several key factors, including sea surface temperatures, atmospheric pressure anomalies and the development of El Nino or La Nina in the Pacific Ocean. Two factors stand out in making this below-average forecast – the re-development of El Nino during the peak of the season and cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the deep Atlantic basin; keeping in mind also, the Gulf of Mexico just had its warmest winter ever and has been relatively untapped in recent years.



In an El Nino scenario, strong westerlies cause wind shear to tear the thunderstorms apart as they try to develop into a tropical cyclone.



While the call for a below-average season may sound encouraging, you should still be prepared for the season as whole. A below-average season just means the number of storms in the basin will be below-normal. This forecast doesn't include how many of those storms will be landfalling systems. It only takes one storm to hit the coast to make an 'inactive' season an 'active' season for the ones affected.



Hurricane season begins June 1st and runs until November 30th.



