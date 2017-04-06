Protecting Runaways: Does the label hurt or help?

About 6 children run away each day from their homes in Jackson, putting themselves at risk of being picked up by predators.

In runaway cases, investigators say they can usually find the child either at friend's houses or at school. They have come across cases, however, where the child left on their own. Often they had been talking to someone online that could put them in danger.

"When they meet someone online, it can be a predator," said Tilla Tate, an investigator for the Jackson Police Department. "It could be someone older. It could be someone trying to get them into human trafficking, you never know. It comes along with pregnancy, comes along with getting hooked on drugs, (and) homelessness."

While Amber Alerts can only be issued in a case when a child has been abducted, there are avenues police departments can use through the state's Highway Patrol if they believe a runaway has put themselves in a dangerous situation.

"It's sort of like a silver alert," Tate explained. "It's not an amber alert. It doesn't go out (on) the phones or hits the highways. There will be a local alert that they put out about a child being endangered."

Investigators say while they will do everything possible to get your child home, it first starts with parents recognizing there's a problem. They also suggest knowing as much about your child as possible. What social media accounts do they have? Who are they talking to on these sites?

