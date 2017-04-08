Blues icon Bobby Rush's success celebrated in Jackson

Grammy-award winning blues icon Bobby Rush was celebrated in Jackson Saturday.

A parade in honor of "Bobby Rush Day" rolled through Fondren Saturday afternoon.

Rush won his first ever Grammy this year for Best Traditional Blues Album. He said it's been a long time coming, but it's better late than never.

"People do this for me, God I don't know what to say," explained Rush. "All I can say is thank you God for letting me live long enough and see this come by. Because this year is my 66th year of recording and 374 records."

Bobby Rush considers Jackson home and he stuck around after the parade for pictures and autographs with fans of all ages.

