Simpson County roadblocks questioned

There were several calls into the newsroom Friday night from parents and others concerned about a roadblock in Simpson County.

They argued that students were targeted while heading to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for an event known as Black Spring Break.

The families claimed they were arrested for minor infractions such as not wearing a seat belt or being in possession of liquor in a dry county.

Saturday, Simpson County Sheriff Donald O'Cain said the roadblocks are conducted every month and they were not picking on anybody.

He noted there was a sign on Highway 149, also known as old Highway 49, that read "NOTICE-K-9 checkpoint a mile ahead", but said they only locked up people for major issues such as drugs or DUI.

