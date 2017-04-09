A new generation of Mississippi writers recognized

Literary works from famous Mississippians such as Eudora Welty continue to inspire writers from all around the world, but there's a new generation of writers being recognized from The Magnolia State.

The Scholastic Writing Awards were given out to students across the state with exceptional artistic and literary talent. These students submitted their works and were chosen from close to 800 entries.

Over 300 awards were presented during the ceremony, including a few to Amory Campbell. In her submission, "Red All Over", she expresses how she and others feel they must act with the Black Lives Matter Movement impacting day to day lives.

"Do not braid your hair. Do not blast your music. Do not drive expensive cars. Do not tint your windows. We know you're hiding something," Campbell reads.

Murrah High Schooler, Matthew Dilworth, also walked away with a few awards with his poem, "Who will Keep the Dream Alive Now?" which touches on how Martin Luther King Jr's vision is being carried out through people like himself.

"So who will keep the dream alive now? I know Marty is in heaven smiling," Dilworth read from his poem. "Progress is being made, my people stopping the wilding. As dragons are being slain, we're untouched by their flame. Waking up to their evil ways ahead, I see better days."

In all, 781 pieces of literary work were submitted from the Mississippi Writing Region in an assortment of categories including: fiction, poetry, journalism and humor.

Along with the awards, some of these young writers will get the chance to develop their skills at a summer camp. Five of the Gold Key winners will soon head to New York City where their works will be submitted to win awards in the National Scholastic Writing Competition.

