Fundraiser held in memory of JPD Corporal Allen Harper

A fundraiser for Jackson Police Corporal Allen Harper's funeral and medical expenses was held Sunday night in Jackson.

It was in conjunction with bike night at D's Sports Bar and King Riders club house. The group just recently put up the "Look Twice-Save a Life" sign outside the venue where the fundraiser was held.

READ MORE: Funeral services for JPD officer killed in motorcycle wreck announced

Friends described Corporal Harper as funny and always willing to help others.

"Corporal Allen was always very happy to assist us with our bike blessing," explained Sirena Wilson, Southern Miss Motorcycle Training Public Information Officer. "But not only that, he was a friend. So, we were glad to assist in any way we could."

READ MORE: Corporal Allen Harper Remembered

For those unable to attend the fundraiser, they are asking that people consider helping the family with expenses by donating at this GoFundMe page that's been set up.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.