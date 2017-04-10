Mississippi's internet sales tax collections had upswing in March

Mississippi is struggling to get revenue numbers up. March collections spiked for the first time in months. One element that saw an increase was internet sales tax.

It's all up to the business whether they collect Mississippi sales tax. Amazon joined the list of more than 30 top e-retailers to tack on that 7%.

With more big box stores closing their doors and lives getting busier, could online shopping be a way for the state to crawl out of a revenue slump?



"It's easy to go somewhere like one location and be able to buy pretty much anything I want," said shopper Dalton Frasier.

If you compare dollar-to-dollar collected during March 2016 to March 2017, use tax collections for this March were 8.9 percent higher. That's the first set of numbers to include Amazon collections.



"I do remember the last time I ordered something it was on there and it wasn't such a big difference that it turned me away," noted Frasier.



"Obviously, the addition of a new taxpayer will have an impact on collections. However, there are many things that can contribute to revenue collections exceeding the estimate," noted the Department of Revenue.



Folks had mixed reaction about paying 7% on online purchases.



"If all these websites are going to start doing it, I think it's a better bang for your buck just to go in person and get it out of a store," said Bernard Harper.



Others still point to the convenience factor for online shopping.



"I don't buy too many really expensive things so the sales tax really doesn't usually apply in a big way," added Frasier.

So far, internet sales tax collections are slightly more than half a percent ahead of last year.

