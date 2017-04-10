Battling allergens and the colds that follow

While many of us during this time of year expect to get a sniffle or two, Dr. Justin Turner with Turner Care, LLC. says battling 'allergy-like' symptoms for too long can lower an immune system. That he says can leave your body open for viruses and bacteria to wreak havoc.

"We don't have a lot of patients die necessarily from the flu alone," explained Dr. Turner. "But if they get the flu and pneumonia, or some other type of infection on top of that, those are the ones who will actually be hospitalized."

Because our allergies have the ability to develop over time and get worse, Dr. Turner says more patients like Joanna Jackson are now opting to find exactly what they are allergic too. He says allergy test can often be a solution to find what underlying issues are going on and he says that helps patients to find better relief.



"We did testing on her today and found out she does have some reactions to certain types of trees (and) certain types of mold," added Dr. Turner said. "Now she's going to go back to her house to check the pipes and check out the vents and see if there is anything underlying problems there that could be causing these problems because the answer may not be a shot, it may be in your house."



30% of Adults suffer from Allergies, as well as 40% of children.

