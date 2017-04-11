Accused killer Alex Deaton to stand trial in Kansas before returning to Mississippi

Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest confirms Alex Deaton’s cases in Rankin County will be presented to a grand jury this month.

But it will be awhile before he stands trial in Mississippi.

Guest says his office had been optimistic that Deaton would be brought back to Mississippi since he will be facing life sentences for the crimes committed here. However, Kansas authorities have notified them that they intend to bring Deaton to trial for crimes there before returning him to Mississippi.

Guest has been told that trial will happen no earlier than six months from now.

Deaton is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, theft, armed robbery and personal felony in Kansas. In Mississippi, he has been charged with the murder his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, the murder of of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter found dead in a rural Neshoba County church and aggravated assault after the shooting of a jogger in Castlewoods.

Motor vehicle theft was also added because he took Robinson’s SUV on the crime spree.

