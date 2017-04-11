MDOT warns lawmakers that budget deal needs to happen before July

Lawmakers will have to return to Jackson for unfinished business as a special session is looming and the clock may be running out faster than expected on getting the MDOT budget finalized.

"They left thinking, well as long as we get the money by July 1," said MDOT Central District Commissioner Dick Hall. "No, that is no going to do. That'd be far too late."

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is warning leaders that it will cost major money if they don't act by May 15. The letter to leaders says they'll have to notify contract holders that they may have to shut down as the question mark remains on funding.

"Somebody's going to suggest, 'oh well just tell them to go ahead and finish up. We'll get the money to them'," added Hall. "No sir. When that July 1 deadline comes, any monies we spend after that, the other two commissioners know her personally liable for. So I can tell you, that ain't going to happen."

Budget talks didn't end when lawmakers left the Capitol, but now, it's a handful of leaders making decisions.

"It's hard to take 174 people and put them in a room and come to an agreement, so you have to pick some people," said Rep. John Moore. "The Speaker and Lieutenant Governor pick people to make those crucial decisions."

"Make sure we have everything in place that we possibly can have in place to shorten the length of time we're here," noted Senate Pro-Tempore Terry Burton.

"A group of house members met immediately once the session was over with to continue this discussion and they are going to come up with hopefully more ideas," said Speaker Philip Gunn. "I'm meeting again with them this week."

The state aid road and Attorney General's office budget will also have to be addressed in the special session.

