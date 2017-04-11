Abused horse found in storage room

When 20-year-old miniature horse Willow was brought to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, Executive Director Debra Boswell says she couldn't believe her eyes.

"She was severely sexually abused," Boswell explained. "Mutilation with her tail being cut off by the base of her spine. We could tell where she had been restrained with ropes on her back legs and it has left her with a little weakness in her back legs."

Willow was found in a storage room with only a bucket of water on a concrete slab. Her owner, his family reported, had been found dead in the home days earlier.

"Our big question was whether or not she was going to accept attention and if she wouldn't we weren't willing to put her through the emotional stress and trauma of the hands on, you know, handling that was going to need to be done every day." added Boswell.

While it took some time before Willow would eat, Boswell says the horse has been surprisingly responsive to them and other animals.

In two more weeks, Willow will be off to greener pastures. A program director with the Black Beauty Ranch will come pick up the horse to take her to her new home, Tyler, Texas.

"She will be with Ms. Kim at her home with three other horses and a mule that she's also rescuing in Louisiana at the same time that she picks her up." said Boswell. "So, I mean, what better home than one of the equine leaders for black beauty ranch and their equine program."

MARL is an open-admission shelter that accepts more than 10,000 animals per year. Volunteers are welcome!

