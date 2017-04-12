New trooper school approved as shortage is at all-time low

State troopers say they're stretched too thin. But some relief is on the way, in the form of a new trooper school.

"Before I left years ago, I can remember seeing a number of state troopers all over I-55 and some of the other major interstates," said driver Tommy Webb. "I don't see a whole big number of them now."



If you've driven around the state and noticed fewer trooper too, that's because they have an all-time low on manpower. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says visibility alone can make the roads safer.



"If you see a lot of troopers out there you're going to slow it down," said driver Jerry X. Hampton. "If you're speeding a little bit or pushed for time, you're going to tone it down a little bit."

The numbers put it into perspective: MHP is allowed to have 650 troopers. There are only 482 now. And 147 of THOSE are eligible to retire. A new trooper school will help, but they're playing overdue catch up on manpower. The cadet class will be 60 members and the training is admittedly tough.



"If you're looking at a job to be a successful one, this is not your job," explained MHP Director Colonel Chris Gillard. "But if you're looking for a job to be significant in, then we need you. Because a lot of people come looking for a job but we're looking for people who come in here looking for a career."



"It just happens to be the job where they're standing on the wall between the public and those that would do us harm and I think they are under-appreciated and underpaid," added Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher.

The pay only complicates recruitment. Starting salary for a Mississippi trooper is $41,000. That's in comparison to $90,000 starting pay in Texas.

The trooper school will start in late October.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.