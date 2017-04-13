Less than 2% of applicants approved for some state welfare programs

More than 11,000 Mississippians submitted an application for the state's Temporary Assistance for the Needy Families (TANF) program in 2016 but only 167 of them were approved.

"There is an upfront job search requirement, which is based on a 2006 state law," Research Director for the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative, Matt Williams explained. "Often they don't have child care or transportation when they are living in circumstances that don't necessarily make those resources available, and so they have a hard time getting through that initial requirement."

Williams says he's noticed this downward trend happening since 2010 when the approval rate dropped dramatically from 35% to three.

"It's certainly not because poverty is decreasing," added Williams. "In fact, we're still seeing an increasing number of families below poverty, in particularly single moms with kids below the age of 18."

Laws requiring applicants to be drug tested have also become a deterrent for approvals. Not because these needy families are using illegal substances, but because they can't afford to go to the testing locations to get the requirement fulfilled.

Human services says since TANF money doesn't necessarily have to be spent in that program, the state transfers a big portion of it to fund Childcare and other initiatives such as daycare vouchers for single mothers.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.