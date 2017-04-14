Rare surgery splits donor liver between two women

It's a surgery that has happened 93 times in the last 30 years. The splitting of one donor liver between two adult patients. A surgery that can only work if each patient has a similar build and weight to that of the donor.

"It's rare for a host of reasons," Doctor at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Mark Earl explained. "Number one is the technical difficulty in doing it and then having the stars align, where the situation and the opportunity presents itself. You have to have the right organ and the right recipients."

After just a few weeks of waiting for 46-year-old Roda Barnes and after fiver days of waiting for 22-year-old Bettina Dixon, the perfect liver for the two women became available on April 3rd.

The two patients never got a chance to meet before splitting their new life-saving organ at UMMC, but after a few days in recovery the two now share a bond that makes them as close as family.

"She's more like a sister now," Davis said. "It was overwhelming and amazing because I always wanted to know who is this other person that has the same liver as I. And then I met her and its just exciting and overwhelming. I'm just happy she's alive and doing well also."



Since this is a more complex surgery, Doctors say the women are at more risk for complications. But so far, they're doing great. Davis says she feels like she has more energy than she had before the operation.

