Mississippi schools preparing for 3rd grade reading gate testing

Mississippi third graders will soon take the third-grade reading gate test. Districts say score improvements are linked to a combination of parental involvement and targeted interventions.

"If they don't know it, they should be held back I feel like," said parent Brandon Crawford. "Because they're not ready."



Brandon Crawford's son will be taking the third-grade reading gate test next week. And they've tried to put the focus on reinforcing the learning process at home.



"Put the game up," noted Crawford. "Let's get 30 minutes more of reading in. Read the book a little more before you go to bed. Just a little more. You can do a little more, apply a little more and get them ready for a test. Same way you would get ready for a big interview."



The Madison County Curriculum Coordinator notes things will be slightly different this year. 3rd grader's abilities will be based on a state-issued test. If they fail and need to retake---the alternative test will be the version used the last two years.



"Those students we've deemed at risk based on data we've collected throughout the year will be pulled and given extra interventions in their deficit areas so we can try and catch them up before they retake that test in May," noted Christyl Erickson, Madison County Schools Curriculum Coordinator.



A look at the scores from the first administration in 2015 and 2016 shows there was some improvement. 85.2 percent passed in 2015 on that first try. The pass rate went up to 87 percent last year. Madison County noted that there is no guarantee that the test results ALONE are holding students back.



"That may have happened regardless of whether or no the 3rd-grade gate was put into place," added Erickson. "Because we don't focus on a test and we don't a textbook. We focus on children."

As a reminder, there will be two retest opportunities if they don't do well on the first try.

