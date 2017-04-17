Mississippi Death Row: Haunting stories of rape, kidnapping, burglary and murder

Haunting stories of rape, kidnapping, burglary and murder are intertwined in the cases that led these people to Unit 29 at Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, 47 inmates are currently on death row and housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Sunflower County.

Women on death row are held at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Lisa Jo Chamberlain is the only woman currently on death row in the Magnolia State.

Many of these death row inmates have appealed more than a few times about issues pertaining to their cases.

30-year-old Adbur Rahim Ambrose has been on death row since 2015. Ambrose was sentenced to death in June 2015. He was found guilty of beating and stabbing a man for nearly two hours in Harrison County in April 2013. Two other men helped him and they dumped the man's body near a road in Pass Christian.

has been on death row since 2015. Ambrose was sentenced to death in June 2015. He was found guilty of beating and stabbing a man for nearly two hours in Harrison County in April 2013. Two other men helped him and they dumped the man's body near a road in Pass Christian. 37-year-old Bobby Batiste has been on death row since 2009. Batiste was sentenced to death for killing his college roommate. Batiste killed his roommate with blunt-force trauma to the head after they got into a fight about stolen money.

has been on death row since 2009. Batiste was sentenced to death for killing his college roommate. Batiste killed his roommate with blunt-force trauma to the head after they got into a fight about stolen money. 35-year-old Devin A. Bennett has been on death row since 2003. Bennett was charged with one count of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2003 in Rankin County for killing his 10-week-old son.

has been on death row since 2003. Bennett was charged with one count of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2003 in Rankin County for killing his 10-week-old son. 54-year-old James Billiot has been on death row since 1982. Billiot was sentenced to death over 25 years ago. On Thanksgiving day in 1981, he bludgeoned to death his stepfather, his mother and stepsister with an eight-pound sledgehammer.

has been on death row since 1982. Billiot was sentenced to death over 25 years ago. On Thanksgiving day in 1981, he bludgeoned to death his stepfather, his mother and stepsister with an eight-pound sledgehammer. 31-year-old Justin Blakeney has been on death row since 2014. Blakeney, of Jones County, tried to use a 2-year-old girl's death as a way to gain membership in the Aryan Nation Brotherhood. He confessed that he placed a telephone book on top of the girl's head and hit it as hard as he could with his fist. He was found guilty of capital murder in 2014 and sentenced to death.

has been on death row since 2014. Blakeney, of Jones County, tried to use a 2-year-old girl's death as a way to gain membership in the Aryan Nation Brotherhood. He confessed that he placed a telephone book on top of the girl's head and hit it as hard as he could with his fist. He was found guilty of capital murder in 2014 and sentenced to death. 47-year-old Joseph Patrick Brown has been on death row since 1994. Brown was sentenced to death in March 1994 in Adams County for the murder of a Natchez convenience store clerk. The woman was shot four times and died on the scene.

has been on death row since 1994. Brown was sentenced to death in March 1994 in Adams County for the murder of a Natchez convenience store clerk. The woman was shot four times and died on the scene. 47-year-old Sherwood B. Brown has been on death row since 1995. Brown was sentenced to death in 1995 for the death of a 13-year-old child and the deaths of the child's mother and her grandmother. He committed the crime at the grandmother's home in Eudora in 1993.

has been on death row since 1995. Brown was sentenced to death in 1995 for the death of a 13-year-old child and the deaths of the child's mother and her grandmother. He committed the crime at the grandmother's home in Eudora in 1993. 49-year-old Xavier A. Brown has been on death row since 2002. Brown, of Lamar County, was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2002 in a murder-for-hire case. He was found guilty of killing a Hattiesburg woman after her ex-husband allegedly ordered him to do so. The ex-husband later committed suicide.

has been on death row since 2002. Brown, of Lamar County, was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2002 in a murder-for-hire case. He was found guilty of killing a Hattiesburg woman after her ex-husband allegedly ordered him to do so. The ex-husband later committed suicide. 50-year-old Anthony Carr has been on death row since 1990. In September 1990 in Alcorn County, Carr was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the murders of an entire family: the mother, father and their two children. The victims were sexually assaulted, tortured and then burned in a house fire.

has been on death row since 1990. In September 1990 in Alcorn County, Carr was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the murders of an entire family: the mother, father and their two children. The victims were sexually assaulted, tortured and then burned in a house fire. 33-year-old Caleb Carrothers has been on death row since 2011. Carrothers was sentenced to death in 2011 for two counts of capital murder. He received life imprisonment for aggravated assault. Carrothers shot and killed a father and son in 2009 over drugs and money in the Oxford area.

has been on death row since 2011. Carrothers was sentenced to death in 2011 for two counts of capital murder. He received life imprisonment for aggravated assault. Carrothers shot and killed a father and son in 2009 over drugs and money in the Oxford area. 43-year-old Lisa Jo Chamberlain has been on death row since 2006. Chamberlain, of Forrest County, is the only woman on death row in Mississippi. She was sentenced to death in 2004 for the deaths of two people closely related to her boyfriend, Roger Lee Gillett. Investigators found the dismembered bodies of the two people in a freezer in Kansas. Gillett was also found guilty of the slayings and sentenced to death.

has been on death row since 2006. Chamberlain, of Forrest County, is the only woman on death row in Mississippi. She was sentenced to death in 2004 for the deaths of two people closely related to her boyfriend, Roger Lee Gillett. Investigators found the dismembered bodies of the two people in a freezer in Kansas. Gillett was also found guilty of the slayings and sentenced to death. 46-year-old Ricky Chase has been on death row since 1989. Chase was indicted in November 1989 for killing a person while he was involved in a robbery. He was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death.

has been on death row since 1989. Chase was indicted in November 1989 for killing a person while he was involved in a robbery. He was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death. 56-year-old Ronnie Lee Connor has been on death row since 1990. Connor was found guilty of kidnapping, robbing and murdering a elderly woman in Lauderdale County. He was sentenced to death in 1990.

has been on death row since 1990. Connor was found guilty of kidnapping, robbing and murdering a elderly woman in Lauderdale County. He was sentenced to death in 1990. 45-year-old David Cox has been on death row since 2012. Cox was found guilty of murdering his wife in Sherman, MS. He shot her and held his son and step-daughter hostage for eight hours. He was sentenced to death in 2012.

has been on death row since 2012. Cox was found guilty of murdering his wife in Sherman, MS. He shot her and held his son and step-daughter hostage for eight hours. He was sentenced to death in 2012. 49-year-old Charles Ray Crawford has been on death row since 1993. Cox was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 1993 for murdering a woman in Tippah County. He was charged with murder, rape, burglary and sexual battery.

has been on death row since 1993. Cox was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 1993 for murdering a woman in Tippah County. He was charged with murder, rape, burglary and sexual battery. 47-year-old David Dickerson has been on death row since 2012. Dickerson was convicted by the Circuit Court of Copiah County for capital murder (death penalty), arson (20 years) and armed robbery (40 years). In January 2011, he broke into his ex-wife's home, stabbed her and beat her and then set her on fire.

has been on death row since 2012. Dickerson was convicted by the Circuit Court of Copiah County for capital murder (death penalty), arson (20 years) and armed robbery (40 years). In January 2011, he broke into his ex-wife's home, stabbed her and beat her and then set her on fire. 59-year-old Timothy Nelson Evans has been on death row since 2013. Nelson was sentenced to death in 2013 for the 2010 murder of a 70-year-old woman. He pleaded guilty to robbing and killing his landlord during and argument that ensued between them. On the day of the murder, Evans strangled her to death and dumped her body in a wooded area.

has been on death row since 2013. Nelson was sentenced to death in 2013 for the 2010 murder of a 70-year-old woman. He pleaded guilty to robbing and killing his landlord during and argument that ensued between them. On the day of the murder, Evans strangled her to death and dumped her body in a wooded area. 33-year-old Leslie Galloway has been on death row since 2010. In 2010, Galloway received the death penalty for raping, burning and running over a Harrison Central High School student. During the trial, the jury reached a conclusion that Galloway raped the teen, cut her throat and set her on fire.

has been on death row since 2010. In 2010, Galloway received the death penalty for raping, burning and running over a Harrison Central High School student. During the trial, the jury reached a conclusion that Galloway raped the teen, cut her throat and set her on fire. 46-year-old Curtis Giovanni Flowers has been on death row since 1997. Flowers received the death penalty for four counts of capital murder in 1997. He shot and killed a furniture store owner and three employees in Montgomery County. After 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found him guilty. After three reverse convictions and two mistrials, Flowers was re-sentenced to death in 2010.

has been on death row since 1997. Flowers received the death penalty for four counts of capital murder in 1997. He shot and killed a furniture store owner and three employees in Montgomery County. After 30 minutes of deliberation, the jury found him guilty. After three reverse convictions and two mistrials, Flowers was re-sentenced to death in 2010. 42-year-old Roger Lee Gillett has been on death row since 2007. Gillett was the boyfriend and accomplice of Lisa Jo Chamberlain in the 2004 murders of two Hattiesburg people. In Kansas on an abandoned farm, both of their dismembered bodies were found in a freezer. He was sentenced to death in 2007.

has been on death row since 2007. Gillett was the boyfriend and accomplice of Lisa Jo Chamberlain in the 2004 murders of two Hattiesburg people. In Kansas on an abandoned farm, both of their dismembered bodies were found in a freezer. He was sentenced to death in 2007. 40-year-old Joseph Bishop Goff has been on death row since 2005. Goff, of Theodore, Alabama, received the death penalty in 2005 for murdering his ex-wife in George County. He received 10 years for arson because he set fire to a motel room where his wife's body was found. Goff killed her with a blow to the chest and then set the room on fire to cover up his crime.

has been on death row since 2005. Goff, of Theodore, Alabama, received the death penalty in 2005 for murdering his ex-wife in George County. He received 10 years for arson because he set fire to a motel room where his wife's body was found. Goff killed her with a blow to the chest and then set the room on fire to cover up his crime. 62-year-old Howard Dean Goodin has been on death row since 1999. Goodin was arrested for armed robbery and capital murder in 1999 in Lamar County. Goodin shot and killed the owner of a video store in Union in 1998. He was sentenced to life without parole for the armed robbery and once the jury heard an additional testimony, the jury returned a death sentence for capital murder.

has been on death row since 1999. Goodin was arrested for armed robbery and capital murder in 1999 in Lamar County. Goodin shot and killed the owner of a video store in Union in 1998. He was sentenced to life without parole for the armed robbery and once the jury heard an additional testimony, the jury returned a death sentence for capital murder. 41-year-old Blayde N. Grayson has been on death row since 1997. Blayde was sentenced to death in 1997 in George County for capital murder and felony burglary. He killed a 78-year-old woman during a house burglary near Pascagoula. The woman had more than 30 stab wounds. Grayson said he broke into the house and planned to steal a gun to get money for drugs. When the woman woke up, Grayson said he killed her.

has been on death row since 1997. Blayde was sentenced to death in 1997 in George County for capital murder and felony burglary. He killed a 78-year-old woman during a house burglary near Pascagoula. The woman had more than 30 stab wounds. Grayson said he broke into the house and planned to steal a gun to get money for drugs. When the woman woke up, Grayson said he killed her. 38-year-old Jeffery Keith Havard has been on death row since 2002. Havard was found guilty of capital murder of a six-month-old (murder during sexual battery) in Adams County and sentenced to death in 2002. Under Havard's care, the child was found blue and no longer breathing. Autopsy results showed that the infant's injuries were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome".

has been on death row since 2002. Havard was found guilty of capital murder of a six-month-old (murder during sexual battery) in Adams County and sentenced to death in 2002. Under Havard's care, the child was found blue and no longer breathing. Autopsy results showed that the infant's injuries were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome". 36-year-old Quintez Hodges has been on death row since 2001. In 1999, Hodges broke into the home of his girlfriend at the time and shot and killed her brother. He then proceeded to kidnap his girlfriend and her child and then drove them to Alabama. The girlfriend testified that Hodges had raped her in the car and then returned then. He then turned himself in to police. A new sentencing trial has been ordered for Hodges because a former district attorney lied under oath in his trial.

has been on death row since 2001. In 1999, Hodges broke into the home of his girlfriend at the time and shot and killed her brother. He then proceeded to kidnap his girlfriend and her child and then drove them to Alabama. The girlfriend testified that Hodges had raped her in the car and then returned then. He then turned himself in to police. A new sentencing trial has been ordered for Hodges because a former district attorney lied under oath in his trial. 63-year-old Eddie Lee Howard has been on death row since 2000. Howard was sentenced to death in 2000 for raping and murdering an 84-year-old woman. He was convicted because of a bite mark on the woman that matched his teeth. The bite mark evidence has been questionable in the case for many years and forensic dentistry has played a big role in this case.

has been on death row since 2000. Howard was sentenced to death in 2000 for raping and murdering an 84-year-old woman. He was convicted because of a bite mark on the woman that matched his teeth. The bite mark evidence has been questionable in the case for many years and forensic dentistry has played a big role in this case. 36-year-old Marlon Howell has been on death row since 2000. Howell was convicted of killing a newspaper carrier during an attempted robbery in Union County. The jury found him guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to death in 2000.

has been on death row since 2000. Howell was convicted of killing a newspaper carrier during an attempted robbery in Union County. The jury found him guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to death in 2000. 45-year-old James Cobb Hutto has been on death row since 2013. Hutto received the death penalty in 2013 for murdering an 81-year-old woman and then tossing her body into a grain container at a pig farm. Prosecutors told the jury that Hutto's motive for killing her was robbery.

has been on death row since 2013. Hutto received the death penalty in 2013 for murdering an 81-year-old woman and then tossing her body into a grain container at a pig farm. Prosecutors told the jury that Hutto's motive for killing her was robbery. 40-year-old Kelvin Jordan has been on death row since 1996. He was sentenced to death in 1996 in Clarke County for the murders of a father and his 2-year-old son. Jordan shot both of them in the head and then Jordan and his accomplice dumped the bodies on a dirt road off a highway. Court documents said that Jordan's motive was robbery.

has been on death row since 1996. He was sentenced to death in 1996 in Clarke County for the murders of a father and his 2-year-old son. Jordan shot both of them in the head and then Jordan and his accomplice dumped the bodies on a dirt road off a highway. Court documents said that Jordan's motive was robbery. 70-year-old Richard G. Jordan has been on death row since 1977. Jordan was convicted and sentenced to death in 1977 for the murder and kidnapping of a woman in Harrison County. He is the longest serving death row inmate. Jordan's case has been reviewed six times by various courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

has been on death row since 1977. Jordan was convicted and sentenced to death in 1977 for the murder and kidnapping of a woman in Harrison County. He is the longest serving death row inmate. Jordan's case has been reviewed six times by various courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. 37-year-old Jason Lee Keller has been on death row since 2008. Keller received the death penalty in 2008 for killing a convenience store owner in Biloxi in 2007. Keller told the jury that he was on cocaine when he robbed and shot the woman four times. This was his sixth felony conviction, according to prosecutors.

has been on death row since 2008. Keller received the death penalty in 2008 for killing a convenience store owner in Biloxi in 2007. Keller told the jury that he was on cocaine when he robbed and shot the woman four times. This was his sixth felony conviction, according to prosecutors. 49-year-old Stephen Michael Knox has been on death row since 1999. Knox was sentenced to death in 1999 in Franklin County for the robbery and murder of a retired school teacher in 1998. She was beaten and strangled by Knox.

has been on death row since 1999. Knox was sentenced to death in 1999 in Franklin County for the robbery and murder of a retired school teacher in 1998. She was beaten and strangled by Knox. 33-year-old Thong Le has been on death row since 2002. Le received the death penalty in Jackson County in 2002 for the deaths of a woman and her two daughters. The killings happened during a robbery at their home in St. Martin.

has been on death row since 2002. Le received the death penalty in Jackson County in 2002 for the deaths of a woman and her two daughters. The killings happened during a robbery at their home in St. Martin. 52-year-old Thomas Loden has been on death row since 2001. Loden was sentenced to death in 2001 for raping and killing a 16-year-old waitress. Along with his capital murder charge, Loden was also sentenced to 30 years on the kidnapping and raping counts. He was denied a new trial by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

has been on death row since 2001. Loden was sentenced to death in 2001 for raping and killing a 16-year-old waitress. Along with his capital murder charge, Loden was also sentenced to 30 years on the kidnapping and raping counts. He was denied a new trial by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 48-year-old Willie Jerome Manning has been on death row since 1994. Manning was sentenced to death in 1994 for the killing of two Starkville women. Manning is the 153rd death row exonerate. A district attorney form Oktibbeha County said he would drop the charges against the inmate. The MS Supreme Court granted Manning a new trail because the state failed to provide favorable, material evidence. He was dismissed on all charges in this case, but remains on death row for a separate crime.

has been on death row since 1994. Manning was sentenced to death in 1994 for the killing of two Starkville women. Manning is the 153rd death row exonerate. A district attorney form Oktibbeha County said he would drop the charges against the inmate. The MS Supreme Court granted Manning a new trail because the state failed to provide favorable, material evidence. He was dismissed on all charges in this case, but remains on death row for a separate crime. 43-year-old Eric Moffett has been on death row since 2006. Moffett received the death penalty in 2006 for killing a five-year-old. The child was sexually abused, battered and murdered in 1994. This was a cold case until a JPD unit reviewed the file. They sent new information to the district attorney and indicted Moffett in 2002.

has been on death row since 2006. Moffett received the death penalty in 2006 for killing a five-year-old. The child was sexually abused, battered and murdered in 1994. This was a cold case until a JPD unit reviewed the file. They sent new information to the district attorney and indicted Moffett in 2002. 31-year-old Terry Pitchford has been on death row since 2006. Pitchford was convicted of capital murder in Grenada County for killing a store owner during an armed robbery. He was sentenced to death in 2006.

has been on death row since 2006. Pitchford was convicted of capital murder in Grenada County for killing a store owner during an armed robbery. He was sentenced to death in 2006. 47-year-old Stephen E. Powers has been on death row since 2000. In 1998, Powers was charged with the murder and rape of a woman who attended USM. During an attack at her home, he shot the woman three times in the back of the head. In 2000, he was sentenced to death in Forrest County.

has been on death row since 2000. In 1998, Powers was charged with the murder and rape of a woman who attended USM. During an attack at her home, he shot the woman three times in the back of the head. In 2000, he was sentenced to death in Forrest County. 37-year-old Timothy Ronk has been on death row since 2010. Ronk was convicted of killing a woman in her Biloxi home and setting her house on fire in August 2008. He was sentenced to death in 2010 by the Harrison County jury.

has been on death row since 2010. Ronk was convicted of killing a woman in her Biloxi home and setting her house on fire in August 2008. He was sentenced to death in 2010 by the Harrison County jury. 39-year-old Kevin Scott has been on death row since 1998. He was sentenced to death in Bolivar County in 1998 for murdering a 75-year-old man from Boyle. His accomplice, Leroy Lynch, was also on death row.

has been on death row since 1998. He was sentenced to death in Bolivar County in 1998 for murdering a 75-year-old man from Boyle. His accomplice, Leroy Lynch, was also on death row. 53-year-old Robert Simon Jr. has been on death row since 1990. He was arrested in 1990 for the murders of four people in Clarksdale. The murders involved arson, robbery, burglary, sexual assault and kidnapping. He was sentenced to death in October 1990.

has been on death row since 1990. He was arrested in 1990 for the murders of four people in Clarksdale. The murders involved arson, robbery, burglary, sexual assault and kidnapping. He was sentenced to death in October 1990. 47-year-old Clyde Wendel Smith has been on death row since 1993. Smith received the death penalty in 1993 in Leflore County. In 1992, he murdered a man during a liquor store robbery. The man was shot three times.

has been on death row since 1993. Smith received the death penalty in 1993 in Leflore County. In 1992, he murdered a man during a liquor store robbery. The man was shot three times. 58-year-old Roger Thorson has been on death row since 1998. In 1987, Thorson was indicted and charged with capital murder of his ex-girlfriend after he kidnapped her. Thorson initially entered a plea of not guilty and proceeded to trial in Harrison County. Eventually, the third trial resulted in Thorson receiving the death penalty.

has been on death row since 1998. In 1987, Thorson was indicted and charged with capital murder of his ex-girlfriend after he kidnapped her. Thorson initially entered a plea of not guilty and proceeded to trial in Harrison County. Eventually, the third trial resulted in Thorson receiving the death penalty. 43-year-old Justin Underwood has been on death row since 1995. Underwood was sentenced to death in 1995 for murdering a Flora woman in 1994. Underwood shot her with a pistol after he kidnapped her. The woman's body was found near a lake in Madison County.

has been on death row since 1995. Underwood was sentenced to death in 1995 for murdering a Flora woman in 1994. Underwood shot her with a pistol after he kidnapped her. The woman's body was found near a lake in Madison County. 51-year-old Alan Dale Walker has been on death row since 1991. Walker was arrested in 1991 for capital murder during the commission of sexual battery, rape and kidnapping. He killed a 19-year-old form Long Beach when he and his accomplice brutally raped her and drowned her in a lake. Then they set her on fire by the lake and left the scene. Walker was sentenced to death in 1991.

has been on death row since 1991. Walker was arrested in 1991 for capital murder during the commission of sexual battery, rape and kidnapping. He killed a 19-year-old form Long Beach when he and his accomplice brutally raped her and drowned her in a lake. Then they set her on fire by the lake and left the scene. Walker was sentenced to death in 1991. 36-year-old Derrick Demond Walker has been on death row since 2003. Walker was sentenced in 2003 in Lee County for the 2001 death of a Tupelo personnel director.

has been on death row since 2003. Walker was sentenced in 2003 in Lee County for the 2001 death of a Tupelo personnel director. 36-year-old William Matthew Wilson has been on death row since 2007. Wilson received the death penalty in 2007 for killing a 2-year-old. He was charged with capital murder and felonious child abuse.

Today, death row inmates are executed by lethal injection in Mississippi, but in the past, several forms of execution were used including hanging, using an electric chair and using a gas chamber.

According to MDOC, 35 death row inmates were executed in the gas chamber.

Lethal injection was not introduced until 1984 when an amendment passed in the Mississippi legislature stating that all individuals who were sentenced to death after the effective date of the new law would be executed by lethal injection, according to MDOC.

However, Attorney General Jim Hood is looking to bring forth an initiative where electrocution and firing squads could be alternatives to lethal injection.

