New seatbelt law requires all passengers to buckle up

There's a new law hitting the books that will soon make wearing a seatbelt a requirement for everyone.

With the way the law stands now, only the driver, front passenger, and children must be buckled up when driving in or through the state.

However, that's going to change come July 1, when Mississippi will become the 29th state that requires everyone riding in the vehicle to be wearing a seat belt.

"I'm really for it because I have a teenage son and also a little granddaughter," said Kim Rothrock. "We've just had too many deaths in our county the past couple of years, especially with teenagers. I'm definitely for it."

The new law would fine drivers $25 for each unbuckled passenger. The violations, however, will not be recorded on driving records.

While the law aims to protect all passengers, those riding on buses, farm, mail or utility vehicles will be exempt.

