Appeals option drags out Mississippi death penalty cases

Arkansas is fighting to execute seven inmates before a lethal drug expires. Meanwhile, Mississippi hasn't executed anyone since 2012.

There are 46 men and one woman awaiting their final fate.

Sentenced to death, but their cases wind up stuck in court well past the original conviction.

"One of the things to keep in mind ii death penalty cases is they are never fast," explained former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Oliver Diaz. "You have to basically exhaust two tracks of appeals and then there can be issues that come up after appeal, like ineffective assistance of counsel on the appeal even."

Diaz said there's a nationwide trend of moving away from the death penalty. Cases where death row inmates were exonerated highlight the uncertainties surrounding it.

"Some of the realities are there have been mistakes," added Diaz. "Innocent people have been convicted. It costs a whole lot of money and there's so much time involved that there are other forms of punishment that we can have."

Mississippi's lethal injection drug protocol has gotten caught up in the courts and that's why the legislature tweaked the law this year.

"It gives us some legal options that we don't have right now, that in the rare case that someone is sentenced to death, that option is available to be carried out," noted Representative Andy Gipson while presenting the bill to the House.

Lawmakers approved alternative execution methods if the lethal injection is ruled unconstitutional: nitrogen gas, electrocution and firing squad. It's a move that was supported by Attorney General Jim Hood. He's been advocating to get alternative methods passed for more than a year.

