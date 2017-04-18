Deadly day of shooting leaves two dead and one injured

Shots rang out on Venture Drive just before police found 17-year-old Rodney Byther shot and lying in the middle of the street.

"We don't have much suspect information right now." said Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department. "We believe that a black pick up truck and possibly a white vehicle were seen leaving the particular area just moments after the shooting."

Just two hours after Byther was pronounced dead on scene, JPD was called to another shooting. This one just ten minutes away on Jones Avenue.

"I heard all of these shots going off," Brannard Turner recalled. "Now, the amount of shots? I can't tell you cause they was going in rapid succession."

Investigators say 33-year-old Zachary Gustavis and 29-year-old Marcus Young were sitting in a black Honda Accord when nearly two dozen shots were fired.

Gustavis later died at the hospital.

Young is recovering in stable condition.

Police are still working to identify suspects, but they say just like in the case of the 17-year-old, the suspects also got away in a white car.

"As far as whether or not these two incidents are connected, we don't have enough information to make the declaration one way or the other." said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call police.

