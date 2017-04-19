Construction for new concession choices begins at Jackson airport

Construction for new concession choices are underway at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

JAN is renovating the east and west concourses to allow for new food, beverage and news and gift options in these concourse areas.

The east concourse work is primarily interior renovations to allow for a 501 square foot expansion to support new food and beverage options and the 1,415 square foot expansion of a news and gifts option.

The west concourse work includes a 3,481 square foot structural steel addition and demolition of the existing exterior wall for new restaurant options.

Once JAN construction is completed, new tenants will still have to come in and provide finishes and set up their stores.

JAN’s portion of the construction work on the east concourse is expected to be complete in early summer. JAN’s portion of the construction work on the west concourse is expected to be complete in late summer.

