Small businesses increasing in Mississippi

Big box stores are closing. But small businesses are popping up with more frequency in Mississippi.

"This is not a Toyota here or Nissan," explained Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "These are regular moms and dads starting small businesses. And that is the future of economic growth."



There's an uptick in the number of LLCs forming. In fact, there were more than a thousand more formed in the first quarter of this year than either of the last two.



Natarsha Lindsey is one among a long list of new business owners. She's preparing to open Bonnie Sue's, a coffee shop in Byram.



"I once said to my husband that if I could do anything it would be to open a coffee shop and create an environment where people can just come and just talk," noted Lindsey.



The Secretary of State's office polled more than 70,000 businesses. The number one biggest barrier they faced when they got started was financial resources.



"Because I've not done something like this before, I don't know about all the different resources out there that are available," added Lindsey.



But Hosemann noted it's businesses like these that will make continued investments in the state.



"I'm here," explained Lindsey. "I'm not going anywhere. So, I want to be able to just put my heels in, dig deep and just plant here and help it to grow."



The Secretary of State's office has relaunched the Y'all Business site. They're hoping to take the guess work out of businesses finding the data to become more successful.

