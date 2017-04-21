Budget cuts for state means higher tuition for students

Mississippi's eight public university will find themselves with $67 million dollars short when going into the 20-17/20-18 school year. Money, they say, will have to be made up with the help of rising tuition.



On the low end, schools like Alcorn and Jackson State University will be raising tuition by 5%, but others like the Mississippi University for Women will have to go up by nearly 10%:

Alcorn State University: $6,878, up 5.1 percent.

Delta State University: $6,859, up 6.9 percent (includes a $60-a-semester facilities fee).

Jackson State University: $7,621, up 5 percent (includes a $50-a-semester facilities fee and $10-a-semester activities fee).

Mississippi State University: $8,318, up 6.9 percent (includes a $50-a-semester facilities charge and a $5-a-semester activities fee).

Mississippi University for Women: $6,614, up 9.1 percent (includes a $50-a-semester facilities fee).

Mississippi Valley State University: $6,422, up 5 percent (includes a $10-a-semester activities fee).

University of Mississippi: $8,300, up 7 percent (includes a $50-a-semester facilities fee and a $5-a-semester activities fee).

University of Southern Mississippi: $8,218, up 7.3 percent. (includes a $35-a-semester facilities fee and a $20-a-semester activities fee).

"We're going to continue to provide our students with an education that they can go and complete with anywhere," Interim Executive Director for Jackson State University, Danny Blanton said. "but that takes an investment to do that."

It's not just students who will be making up for the budget shortfall. Schools like Jackson State say cuts and consolidating jobs are also in the works.

"This include implementing a hiring freeze, freezing all internally funded travel, eliminating all unfilled positions, reducing spending on commodities, and discontinuing several terminable contracts." Blanton said.

In the last ten years, in-state tuition has gone up more than 60%. It now takes more than 15% of a Mississippi Families' yearly income to pay for tuition at a state university.

