Importance of reading highlighted at Family Literacy Day

It was all about reading at the Jackson Convention Center this morning for Family Literacy Day.

The event was hosted by the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color, Jackson Public Schools and the Kellogg Foundation.

There were workshop sessions, discussion groups and other events for the families throughout the morning.

Organizers say they've given out 1,200 books. And over 200 parents participated.

"Early child reading is not necessarily a priority anymore among families," said David Miller, consultant for Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color. "When you think about the internet, social media, reality television. We just really believe that by doing events like this, we can motivate and inspire parents and students to get excited about reading."

The plan is to have more literacy focused events this summer.

