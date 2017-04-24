St. Jude Dream Home winner gets tour of the house

There's a new owner of the St. Jude Dream Home. Coy Hill of Brandon was announced as the winner during a live broadcast Sunday.

Cameras were there as Hill got his first tour of the home.

Hill bought tickets for the giveaway for several years now and he and his sister both bought a ticket last weekend.

The builder pointed out all the special features of Mr. Hill's new home.

"Thanks St. Jude," said Hill. "Thank you very much. It's kind of awesome. I always think of the children of St. Jude."

The four bed and four bath home was built by Deep South Custom Homes and is located in the new Latter Rayne development in Flowood.

