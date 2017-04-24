Family walks to raise awareness of sarcoidosis

A group gathered at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson to raise awareness of Sarcoidosis.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body, mostly the lungs and lymph glands.

Today's walk was in honor of Jerri Kennedy who's been battling the disease for 13 years. She is hoping to get a lung transplant next year.

Meanwhile, her family is trying to hold on to positivity.

"It's a hard journey," said Kennedy's aunt Evelyn Mitchell. "I don't wish this on anyone. But then we have to realize that God is in control of everything. So, we just going to put it in the hands of the good Lord up above. And we're going to pray that everything's going to be alright."

Kennedy's family is hoping the walk will help bring attention to the disease.

