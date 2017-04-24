Mississippi parents asking for vaccination choice

Mississippi has the country's highest vaccination rate for school-age children. But some parents argue the risks are not worth those bragging rights.

"The government has made itself our God," said Mary Jo Perry, Mississippi Parents for Vaccine Rights co-director. "And they want science to be our God but science is not our God."



These parents are quick to tell you they aren't anti-vaccine but rather want a choice.



"The states that do you have philosophical and religious exemptions are not having plagues breaking out," noted Dr. Suzanne Humphries, internal medicine doctor, nephrologist, and author. "And people still vaccinate even when given a choice."



The names written across the bus parked outside the State Capitol Monday represent children whose parents say they were vaccine injured or died following a vaccine. More than 10 million vaccines a year are given to children under a year old. 131 cases specified vaccine injury or death in National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program from August to November of 2016.



"We don't think people are getting informed consent when they go to their pediatrician and they're told that they might have some swelling at the injection site and a little fever," added Perry. "Because often times it's a lot more than that."



But there are still plenty pro-vaccine folks fighting to keep Mississippi at the top of the list.



"My message to them is, there are 100% wrong," said Dr. Sandy Feldman, UMMC Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics and Billy S. Guyton Distinguished Professor Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases (retired). "Vaccines save lives. They don't take lives."



Just this weekend, Pearl River Community College announced that six baseball player have mumps. Dr. Feldman noted the protection rate for that vaccine is only about 90%



"There are going to be a few kids in there who were vaccinated but are not protected," explained Feldman. "And that's going to happen. But it's more likely to happen, more often, if you have more unvaccinated."



These parents maintain they should have the right to vaccination choice.

