Community leaders hold rally in response to recent shootings

The message being taken home is, "Jackson, we are better than this." Better than turning a blind eye on the young men and women that will one day be this city's future.

"We have young men that we need to get turned around, that must retain some value for human life," said Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance. "They must realize that shooting someone else down in the middle of the street is not something this community is going to tolerate."

Religious, business and law enforcement leaders say while they have been working hard to keep South Jackson's crime rate low, having people gunned down in the middle of the street casts a shadow over that. Now, they're calling for your help to stop crimes before they happen.

"Sometimes the fear of not stepping up keeps that man from engaging that young person," said Executive Director for the Business Ministerial Alliance of Mississippi, Aaron Banks. "We are calling out all of the men to really engage the young people. Get to know every youth, every young person on your street. Get to know them and hold them accountable. If you see something, say something."

These community leaders say they won't be stopping with just this rally. They plan to continue to fight for peace in our streets by forming specialized committees and holding strategic sessions.

