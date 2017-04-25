Mississippi Department of Education audit reveals mismanagement of federal funds

A Department of Education external audit revealed millions of federal dollars were being misspent and what was going on behind the scenes is now being uncovered.

The after school programs getting 21st Century Community Learning Center grants were previously told it was an accounting error.

"Telling a child that you've built this connection with that due to funding we're not going to be here tomorrow, kids don't understand that," explained Dorlisa Hutton, SR1 Chief Operations Officer.

SR1 in Ridgeland started getting 21st Century federal funding in 2011, but they got an email last year saying the money would no longer be available.



"It's always hard to swallow a pill when you're impacted when it's not anything you did wrong but it fell on other individuals," added Hutton. "I did read the audit report last week and just to know it came down to three people but it stayed consistent with the accounting error, that was still hard to believe."

Now that the external audit has been released, we know that the state promised more grants than they could give out.

One employee diverted $11.5 million from federal anti-poverty grants into separate federal after-school programs without approval. Two other employees knew about that and didn't report it. Since then, all three of those employees have been fired, but the state had to cut the after school grant to repay the misspent money.

READ MORE: MDE releases findings of financial and federal programs compliance audits

"There is nothing more I could tell them," said Hutton about the kids. "To them it was just another person turning their back on them so that was very hard. That was one of the most hurtful events of losing 21st century funding."

SR1 was serving nearly 1,000 children in three different districts. That number is dropped to about 200-300 students whose parents can transport them to and from the after-school programs.

For statewide perspective the number of students being served by those after school programs dropped from more than 29,000 to 7000 students.

The Department of Education has new corrective actions in place,including executive-level approval for grant activity.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.