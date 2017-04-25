CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Argument between customer and employees turns violent in Pawn Shop

When Tramaury Barnes went to the Top Dollar Pawn Shop on April 3rd, he needed some money so he pawned his AR-12 Semi-automatic Shotgun, a loan, he says he had every intention of paying back within the store's 30-day limit.

"The ticket that the manager gave me said I owed $432 dollars on it," Barnes explained. "But when I went to go get my gun, the price changed. He was saying that I owed like $600 something and that's not what my ticket said."

Barnes says the manager and the employees of the store on N. West Street then started acting aggressively. That's when Barnes took out his cellphone and started a Facebook Live Video. In the video, you can hear the employee warn Barnes not to touch him. The employee then takes a swing at Barnes, knocking him and the phone to the floor.

"As I was leaving the business, the owner came out and shot at me," Barnes said. "He just fired off a round."

Barnes has filed multiple charges against the employees, including assault and battery.

"We think my client has suffered a number of damages and so we are pursing civil remedies," Lawyer Damon Stevenson said. "We anticipate having a lawsuit filed against the pawn shop in the coming days."

Three on your side tried reaching out to Top Dollar Pawn Shop about the situation. They tell us, according to their corporate office, they will not be commenting at this time.

