Governor Phil Bryant holds press conference on State of Emergency declaration

Governor Phil Bryant will sign a State of Emergency after a line of severe storms moved across the state Sunday morning. MEMA Director Lee Smithson will provide updates and answer questions about the damage that some areas received.

The National Weather Service confirmed that 4 EF-1 tornadoes have been confirmed from these storms.

Additional surveys will happen over the next few days.

A man, identified as Carlton Hurt, was killed in Durant when a tree fell on his home. Hurt leaves behind four children and a fiance. A 7-year-old in Rankin County was electrocuted attempting to unplug a charger for a golf cart.

MEMA has compiled a list of 19 counties with storm damage, including two deaths to report and two injuries.

Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 7,000 MS customers who are still without power.

Warren County Emergency Management Agency Director John Elfer says two people were rescued on Sky Farm Ave. in Vicksburg. There are reports of minor house damage to one home on Oak Street.

So far city officials and law enforcement agencies are reporting the following damage:

DURANT: We've received eyewitness reports of widespread damage.

HOLMES COUNTY: Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said crews are trying to get to Jordan Rd. near Pickens, where damage was reported, but they are having a difficult time getting there. Crews are working to clear a road to the location.

CLINTON: Mark Jones, with the City of Clinton, says the Clinton Fire Department is reporting at least 40 trees down across the city. The department is working to clear the trees and help residents with storm damage. The Clinton police are directing traffic. Officials are asking residents to please stay off the roads until they are clear.

VICKSBURG: WVBG is reporting trees and poles down on north Washington St. near the Hwy. 61 north intersection and the Port of Vicksburg. Highway 61 north at Redwood also has damage. We're working to get more information.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Yazoo County Schools will be closed Monday, May 1, due to significant downed trees and power lines. There is also widespread loss of electricity

Schools in the Holmes County School District will be closed tomorrow, Monday, May 1.

According to Superintendent Angel Meeks, classes will resume Tuesday, May 2.

Alcorn’s Lorman campus will delay its opening until noon, Monday, May 1. The Vicksburg and Natchez campuses will operate under normal business hours.



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.