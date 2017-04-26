4-day closing of westbound I-20 in Jackson pushed back a week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Citing a poor weather forecast, officials are putting off plans to close a major artery through Mississippi's capital city by a week.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it now plans to repair the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Jackson from 10 p.m. May 5 to 6 a.m. May 8.

Officials had planned to close the highway to repair a damaged bridge from this Friday night through Monday morning.

Trash fires set by vagrants under a bridge damaged its concrete deck and steel girders.

Mississippi officials say keeping the highway open during repairs would cost more money and take three months.

Westbound drivers can detour via Interstate 55 north to the Interstate 220 bypass around Jackson. That adds 16 miles.

I-20 eastbound lanes will remain open, as will I-55.

