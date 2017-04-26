MDOT discusses special session timeline

The clock is ticking for lawmakers to finalize a Department of Transportation budget. It's expected to be part of the special session on June 5.

There are several MDOT construction projects in the state right now. In fact, there are more 2,000 active contracts valued at $3 billion.

There is time to prevent road projects from shutting down. But the legislature will be working with a short time fuse. MDOT's executive director makes clear that the letter sent in early April wasn't a threat.

"We're not looking for a fight," described Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director. "We just want to comply with the law."

The letter to the Governor stated that projects have to be notified that funds may not be available for next fiscal year. It referenced that the first round of notice letters would have to be sent out my mid-May. Because of that they're in jeopardy of shutting down, which could mean added expenses for MDOT to get restarted when the money is approved.

"The state will incur the responsibility for leaving those projects unmanned," said McGrath. "Every bit of that liability now doesn't go back to the contractor. It comes back to the state of Mississippi."

The Governor's office noted that the Governor signed last year's MDOT appropriation bill after May 15th, the date quoted in the MDOT letter. And he doesn't think it holds the urgency that MDOT thinks it does. But the difference? Last year, a budget was already passed by this point.

"This year, the governor does not have a budget laying on his desk to sign," noted McGrath. "And we have concern and we have to follow the laws. So these remarks about it's not as urgent...we will follow the law. And if we don't have a budget by the 15th we will start shutting construction projects down. And that will be a huge expense to the taxpayers."

It appears Governor Bryant signed MDOT's budget on May 16th last year. That's just one day after the date cited in this year's letter. The difference was that a budget had been passed at that point.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.