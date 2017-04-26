The way your credit score is calculated is changing

There are two types of credit scores that banks and credit card companies can look at; your FICO Score or your vantage score, and it's the Vantage Score Guidelines that are getting a makeover.

"It's more forgiving for people who are younger and also for people who have had past credit problems," said Dr. Nancy Anderson.

If you've ever been late on a medical bill or maybe you have a tax lien, that can drop your credit score down significantly and you'll have to wait anywhere from 7 to 10 years before it's cleared from your record. The new guidelines would not count those, which could boost some scores by 40 points.



"Once you get into that ditch it's hard to get back out," added Dr. Anderson. "It takes a long time and so they carve those out; now those are still included in the FICO score which is still mainly used for mortgages but there is some talk about allowing some discounting there for that."

In the past, you may have been encouraged to keep cards open even if they weren't being used, showing a low debt to high credit ratio.

Now financial planners suggest you should only keep cards that you make regular purchases and payments on, focusing more on the trends of how cards are being used.

