NWS confirms tornado touched down in Leake, Neshoba Counties

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in South East Leake and South West Neshoba Counties last night.

Heavy rain, with marble-sized hail, pelted downtown Jackson as a storm front moved through the area last night.

Due to the thunderstorms and high winds, several Entergy customers are without power right now.

OUTAGE NUMBERS

Hinds County - 1,945

Warren County - 1007

Entergy has 4,600 customers without power at the moment.

To view Entergy's outage map, click here.

The storm left trees down in Warren County but no structural damage according to Sheriff Martin Pace.

The Storm Prediction Center says eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and western Mississippi and Tennessee are most at risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and big hail.

Tornado warnings were posted in western Arkansas as the storm swept through, downing trees and power lines, but there were no reports of a tornado on the ground. Entergy Arkansas says more than 16,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday evening.

There are no reports of damage in Hinds County but viewers have sent in pictures of hail that hit different areas.

