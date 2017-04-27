More than a hundred anglers troll Barnett Reservoir for Bassmaster Elite Tournament

One hundred nine of the world's best anglers took off Thursday morning for a chance to compete in the Academy Sports and Outdoor Bassmaster Elite at Ross Barnett, including Paul Elias from Laurel.



"I don't fish this lake very often," said Elias. "I don't know it real well, but that's no excuse I should be able to catch them." Elias said. "Most of these guys don't know this lake either."

B.A.S.S. has held more than 15 events at the Reservoir. Ross Barnett Reservoir Foundation Events board member Bobby Cleveland says they are fitting for the state since the creator of B.A.S.S. came up with the idea for the company right here on these very shores.

"He dreamed up the whole concept in his mind, of this grassroots, sportsman's organization and tournament group while he was visiting the Reservoir in its early stages," said Cleveland. "For them to turn around full circle and come back 50 something years later to Barnett Reservoir, is just natural."

All of the elite fishermen will get the chance to prove themselves again on Friday before the tournament cuts them down to the best 50 on Saturday, then to the final 12 on Sunday.

Tournament Statistics

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.