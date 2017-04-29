Unprotected, under-trained workers hope for better safety solutions

"No one should have to die to make a living." Its a motto that the unprotected and the under-trained hope more will start fighting for.

A cause, the Execuitve Director for the Mississippi Workers' Center Jaribu Hill, says she feels passionately about especially after being challenged while working at a factory in Cleveland, Ohio.



"I had to go to the hospital on the bus. I had to take myself there and I had a third degree burn on my thigh and I was not attended too and they ripped me off in terms of my worker's compensation." added Exec. Director Jaribu Hill.

Mississippi is one of seventeen states in the Nation that limits a worker on how much compesation they can get after they're hurt on the job.

And as Bill Chandler with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance will tell you.. there's also no state agency that checks to see if companies are providing enough training to ensure workers' safety.

"The federal agency itself is charged with inspecting employers plans for health and safety violations.. if the current staff were to be assigned to inspect all of the employers in Mississippi it would take a hundred and thirty-two years to do that." said MIRA Executive Director.



Chandler and Hill say these lack of rights are effecting workers in all industries.. including ship yards and Poultry Plants.

