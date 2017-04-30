Bassmaster fans stick out windy conditions to watch Saturday's events

Some of the top fishermen in the world are right in our backyard at the Reservoir this weekend.

The Bassmaster Elite tournament has just one day to go, but Sunday's forecast has already caused the Outdoor Expo to be canceled and the tournament schedule is to be determined in the morning.

READ MORE: OUTDOOR Expo at The REZ and B.A.S.S. Expo cancelled due to weather

"The weather was crazy today," said Barry Denson

"It's going to be rough," added George Collins. "You've got white caps and high winds."

Fans watched from big screens as the guys they usually see on YouTube or TV were fishing on their home turf.

"We come up here a lot and fish off the bank," noted Denson. "So, I wanted them to see some professionals catch some larger fish."

The Outdoor Expo hosted by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks had something for all ages. There were casting competitions for the little ones and the latest gear and tech demos for the adults.

"We never know when this is going to come here again," said Collins. "Being this close, you have to come and experience something like this."

The weigh-ins drew an even bigger crowd as the anglers brought in their haul for the day. Alabama native Dustin Connell has built up a 5-pound lead heading into Championship Sunday.

But a "hazardous weather outlook" from the National Weather Service could threaten Sunday's events. If it's postponed, the final round would be held Monday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.